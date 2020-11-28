Menu
Howard Curry
1957 - 2020
BORN
March 28, 1957
DIED
November 23, 2020
Howard Curry's passing at the age of 63 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Slater's Funeral Home - MILLEDGEVILLE in Milledgeville, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Slater's Funeral Home - MILLEDGEVILLE website.

Published by Slater's Funeral Home - MILLEDGEVILLE on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Council Cemetery
37885 CT Lord Highway, Milledgeville, Georgia 31061
Funeral services provided by:
Slater's Funeral Home - MILLEDGEVILLE
