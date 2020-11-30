Menu
Howard Hauff
1935 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1935
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Howard Hauff's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home in Trafford, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home website.

Published by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home, Inc.
702 7th Street, Trafford, Pennsylvania 15085
Dec
1
Prayer Service
9:30a.m.
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home, Inc.
702 7th Street, Trafford, Pennsylvania 15085
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
