Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Howard Jones
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 20, 1937
DIED
September 28, 2020
Howard Jones's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, September 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT in Bennett, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Howard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bennett Baptist Church
68 East Bonlee Street, Bennett, North Carolina 27208
Funeral services provided by:
JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.