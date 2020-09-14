Howard Earnest Martin was born in Willard, Utah on July 27, 1936 to Earnest James and Velda Myrtle Martin. He passed away on September 13, 2020 in Ogden, Utah.







He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, served in the both the Army and the Air Force Reserves. He retired from Ogden City. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing.







Howard is survived by his wife Karen Martin, children Cindy Martin Frazier, Howie Martin, Brenda Martin, Robin Kerr, Richard Sotolongo, Nicholas Sotolongo, 27 grandchildren, 30 great-great grandchildren, siblings Don Martin, Dora Jeppson and Robert Martin. He is proceeded in death by his parents, 4 brothers and 1 sister.







Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 E 2850 N, North Ogden, UT

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.