Howard George Reed of Clinton, Utah, passed away peacefully at his home Sept 26, 2020, holding hands with his sweetheart, Deanna.



He was the oldest son of Herbert George Reed and Maude Nielsen. He was born in Axtel, Utah, was raised in Provo and has lived in Clinton for the past 48 years.



Howard married the love of his life, Deanna Couch, Jan 23, 1956 in Provo, Utah and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple, Nov 16, 1959. They spent 64 years devoted to each other.



Howard loved the outdoors, skiing, and especially riding his horses and mules, spending many happy hours in the saddle on hunting and pack trips. Howard was an expert at dutch oven cooking. As an active member of the Golden Spike Mule Association for many years, Howard could be found at most of their activities and events. One of his greatest joys in life was saddling up his string of mules and horses to ride in various parades showing off his grandkids each summer.



Howard is survived by his beloved wife, Deanna, and his children: Scott (Kendra) Reed, Stacee (Bill) Pitt, Chris (Beth) Reed, 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly. Howard is also survived by a brother, Douglas Reed.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kennith Reed. Also preceding his death were his precious mules "Howdy and Snake" of whom we're certain have been awaiting his return.



A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct 9 at 2:00 pm at the Clinton City Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing. There will be no gathering after the service.



