Howard Roberts
1930 - 2020
BORN
August 17, 1930
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Howard Roberts's passing at the age of 90 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Howard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whitley's Funeral Home website.

Published by Whitley's Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Nov
24
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Nov
27
Burial
10:00a.m.
Salisbury National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
I remember our “Jelly Man” as he liked to be called. At my previous job he would come by and say hello and check on me! I haven’t seen him since moving to a different building and have thought about him often! He was such a wonderful man and served our country faithfully. My sympathies to all of his dear family! ❤
Connie
Friend
November 22, 2020