Howard Spinks
1946 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1946
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Howard Spinks's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stephens Funeral Home in De Kalb, MS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stephens Funeral Home website.

Published by Stephens Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Pinecrest Cemetery
Depot Hill Street, De Kalb, Mississippi 39328
Funeral services provided by:
Stephens Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Stephens Funeral Home
November 11, 2020