Howard Thompson
1919 - 2020
BORN
February 1, 1919
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Church Of The Nazarene
Howard Thompson's passing at the age of 101 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nampa Funeral Home in Nampa, ID .

Published by Nampa Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nampa Funeral Home
415 12th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651
