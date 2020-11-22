Menu
Howard Wurst
1933 - 2020
BORN
October 13, 1933
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
U.S. Army
United Methodist Church
Howard Wurst's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lauber Funeral & Cremation Services - Milford in Milford, NE .

Published by Lauber Funeral & Cremation Services - Milford on Nov. 22, 2020.
