Hubert Bass
1921 - 2020
BORN
October 6, 1921
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
US Navy
Hubert Bass's passing at the age of 99 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKenzie Mortuary in Whiteville, NC .

Published by McKenzie Mortuary on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Western Prong Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
McKenzie Mortuary
