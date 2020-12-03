Menu
Hubert Carey
1939 - 2020
BORN
November 6, 1939
DIED
November 25, 2020
Hubert Carey's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Burns Funeral Home in Elko, NV .

Published by Burns Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Burns Funeral Home
895 Fairgrounds Road, Elko, Nevada 89801
Dec
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Carlin City Cemetery
13th and Fir Streets, Carlin, Nevada 89822
Funeral services provided by:
Burns Funeral Home
