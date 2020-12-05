Menu
Hubert Elliott
1938 - 2020
BORN
July 29, 1938
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
United States Army
Hubert Elliott's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by North Little Rock Funeral Home in North Little Rock, AR .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the North Little Rock Funeral Home website.

Published by North Little Rock Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Smith - North Little Rock Funeral Home
1921 N. Main St, North Little Rock, Arkansas 72114
Funeral services provided by:
North Little Rock Funeral Home
