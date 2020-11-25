Hubert Holbrooks's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dansby Heritage Chapel in Piedmont, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Hubert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dansby Heritage Chapel website.
Published by Dansby Heritage Chapel on Nov. 25, 2020.
