Hubert Rasure
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 8, 1939
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
alcoa
United States Army
Hubert Rasure's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville in Evansville, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boone Funeral Home - Evansville website.

Published by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
9:45a.m.
A Live Stream will be available beginning twenty minutes prior to the service time. Please visit www.boonefuneralhome.net , select your loved one's obituary, scroll to the bottom of the page, and click Life Stream
Nov
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Boone Funeral Home
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
