Huberte Martin
1915 - 2020
BORN
February 23, 1915
DIED
November 17, 2020
Huberte Martin's passing at the age of 105 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boucher Funeral Home, Inc. in Gardner, MA .

Published by Boucher Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Notre Dame Cemetery
West Street, Gardner, Massachusetts 01440
