Hugo Robert Newman, born July 17, 1931, in Bingham Utah to Dora Lucy and Hugo John Newman peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on July 6, 2020.
Bob graduated from West High School and married the love of his life Mary, two short weeks before leaving to serve his country in the Korean War where he was awarded the Bronze Star.
Mom and Dad were married for 57 years, and made their home in Bountiful where they raised four very blessed children and served as surrogate parents to many nieces and nephews.
Dad loved relating stories of growing up in Bingham with his four sisters and younger brother. His humble beginnings proved to be some of his most beloved memories. Golf was his favorite pastime and for many years he looked forward to a weekly round with his good friends "The Lunch Bunch", however his favorite golf buddy was always his brother Al.
The role of "Gramps" to his eight grandchildren delighted him and he was always the number one cheerleader at all of their many activities. Even on the hardest of days, his great grandchildren were guaranteed to put a smile on his face.
Bob was preceded in death by his sweetheart Mary, his parents, and his sisters, Betty, Beverly and Carol. He leaves behind his children, Doug (Judy), Val (Ron), Charla (Mike) and Shane, seven grandchildren, Shalyce, Chris, Mikelle, Whitney, Jake, Dax, Nate and Shalaye, six great grandchildren, his brother Al (Sandy) and sister Deeny Otanez.
The family would like to thank, Lejla, Holly and Marina for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.