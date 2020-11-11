Menu
Hugo Silva
1956 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1956
DIED
November 9, 2020
Hugo Silva's passing at the age of 64 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Little-Davenport Funeral Home in Gainesville, GA .

Published by Little-Davenport Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory
355 Dawsonville Hwy SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
November 11, 2020