Hunter Matthew Gertge, 18, passed away on November 10, 2020 after his courageous battle with Leukemia. Hunter was born on March 7, 2002 in Ogden, Utah to Matt Gertge and Cydnee Taylor.



Hunter spent his life in Layton and South Weber, Utah where his contagious laugh and his love for playing sports surrounded him with friends wherever he went. From a very young age, he took great pride in his knowledge of every sports team and player statistics, and he always looked forward to the Utah Jazz and Denver Broncos games. He also became his brother Easton's biggest sports fan and critic. Hunter's kind and considerate attitude carried most of his friendships through his recent graduation from Northridge High School and beyond.



Hunter was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he recently served as the Bishop's assistant in his Priest Quorum. He was always so generous and proud to serve. Hunter was an eagle scout and prior to his diagnosis, Hunter was called to serve an LDS mission in Rancagua, Chile.



Hunter performed his role as a brother and son to near perfection. He took constant brother care for his sisters. He listened to Chloe and gave her advice. He drove Faith to school and helped her with math. He read books and watched the same shows repeatedly with Alba. Hunter was a mentor and best friend to Easton in spite of many sports and video game intense competitions. Hunter was always loving and grateful, and he was never afraid or ashamed to hug or kiss his parents in front of friends.



Hunter is survived by his mother, Cydnee Taylor (Kelly), his father Matt Gertge (Tianna); his sisters Chloe, Faith, Alba and Whitney; his brothers Easton and Tyson; his grandparents Steve and Sandy Morgan and Ed and Arlene Gertge; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Funeral services for Hunter will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.