LAYTON-Hyrum Dee King, 91, passed away peacefully in Layton at Fairfield Village Assisted Living. He was born February 15, 1929 in Ogden, Utah the son of William King and Chestina Phillips King. He worked at the Layton Sugar Company, bagging sugar and running the lime kill machine to purify the sugar, while attending school. He then worked at Heinz produce, sorting onions and potatoes.



In January 1950, he went to sign up for the Army. He served in the Korean War until 1953, he received a Purple Heart, from receiving a butt wound in his left leg. After returning he worked for Staffer Layton plowing his fields.



On Memorial Day 1953, he was a clown in the Davis County posse at the Davis High Rodeo, and then on July 4 in Ely, Nevada and July 24 in the Panguitch Rodeo, after that he went to work at the Farmers Union in the equipment department, and also for the Shupe and Williams Candy Company.



He enjoyed roller skating where he met his wife Edna in Salt Lake City. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. In March of 1955 he went to work for Davis County School District and was hired as Head Custodian at E. M. Whitesides where he worked until 1977, then he was asked if he would open E. G. King and was there until he retired in 1987. He then went to work for the PM Group with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for 16 years.



He volunteered at the Heritage Museum in Layton, served on the board at the Ogden Union Station Museum. He has a HO scale layout in his basement, and he joined the Hostlers Train Club, he was a hostess on excursions from SLC to Cache Junction, Cache Valley, and SLC to Rock Springs, Wyoming and Ogden to Wendover.



In 2012 he received the The Grand Marshal and Home Town Hero of Layton.



Surviving are his brother Joe King, daughter Bernice (Byron) Conrad, daughter in law Raenetta King, grandson Matt (Jenni) Conrad, great grandchildren Kennedy and Krew Conrad, granddaughter Caitlin (Adam) Witsman. He was preceded in death by his parents, six brother, five sisters, wife Edna, son Clifford, twin grandchildren Dena and William.



We give great thanks to the staff of Fairfield Village and Encomapss Hospice.



Graveside Services will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton Utah.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.