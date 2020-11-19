Menu
Ian Bishop
1984 - 2020
BORN
October 4, 1984
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Ian Bishop's passing at the age of 36 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jellison Funeral Home in Peterborough, NH .

Published by Jellison Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Pine Hill Cemetery
Sand Hill Road, Peterborough, New Hampshire
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Jellison Funeral Home The staff at Jellison Funeral Home
November 19, 2020