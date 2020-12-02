Ida Baker's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by McClure Funeral Service - Mebane in Mebane, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ida in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McClure Funeral Service - Mebane website.
Published by McClure Funeral Service - Mebane on Dec. 2, 2020.
