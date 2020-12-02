Menu
Ida Baker
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1939
DIED
November 20, 2020
Ida Baker's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by McClure Funeral Service - Mebane in Mebane, NC .

Published by McClure Funeral Service - Mebane on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
McClure Funeral Service - Mebane
1308 South Third Street , Mebane, NC 27302
Nov
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
McClure Funeral Service - Mebane
1308 South Third Street , Mebane, NC 27302
McClure Funeral Service - Mebane
GUEST BOOK
Mimi will always be with you all. She loved you all so much. I’m so sorry for your loss. She’s finally pain free and walking with our Father in heaven whole again. Hold on to all those precious memories. She loved you all so much. You’re in our thoughts and prayers always,
Tammy and Darrin Allred.
Tammy and Darrin Allred
Neighbor
November 24, 2020
To the family - my great-aunt, Frances Dunn Pulliam, was married to my Uncle Carlton Pulliam. I am so very sorry for your loss. You will certainly be in my prayers during the difficult days ahead. Cherish the memories!
Shannon Grigg Buchanan
Friend
November 24, 2020
To the family , Faye was one of kind. The best neighbor anyone could ask for. She was so sweet , strong and persistent. She will be missed dearly. What a kind and caring soul she was !! We love you Faye. Love , thoughts and prayers to the family. Love , Lauren (Tim & Janice Isley’s daughter)
Lauren Leath
Neighbor
November 23, 2020
Judy

I’m so sad to hear about Fay’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and Roan
Love ❤ you
Cindy Monroe Atkins
Family
November 22, 2020