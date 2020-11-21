Menu
Ida Lemmons
1923 - 2020
BORN
February 9, 1923
DIED
November 17, 2020
Ida Lemmons's passing at the age of 97 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home in Hamilton, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Darrtown United Methodist
4309 Walnut St , Darrtown, Ohio
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Darrtown United Methodist Church (Private)
4309 Walnut St, Darrtown, Ohio
Nov
21
Burial
Darrtown Cemetery
, Darrtown, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
What a joy it was to know this wonderful woman. Her smile was infectious and was welcoming to all who knew her. We will miss you! Our deepest sympathy to her children and families. With love Claude and Victoria Bufler
Victoria Bufler
November 20, 2020