Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ida O'Connor
1927 - 2020
BORN
March 3, 1927
DIED
November 19, 2020
Ida O'Connor's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. in West Haven, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ida in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I would like to give my condolences to Ida's family. She was always such an amazing person and I grew up with her as my neighbor all my life. She always came outside when I was playing with my friends if I fell she always made sure I was okay, always made sure i was okay when I came home from school and always bought things from my school fundraisers. My family loved her and she will truly be missed.
Natalie Sheridan
Neighbor
November 24, 2020