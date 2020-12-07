Idamae Vertin's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home in Joliet, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Idamae in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home website.