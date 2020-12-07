Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Idamae Vertin
1928 - 2020
BORN
May 1, 1928
DIED
December 5, 2020
Idamae Vertin's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home in Joliet, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Idamae in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
18 Woodlawn Ave, Joliet, Illinois 60435
Funeral services provided by:
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.