Ignacio Cruz's passing at the age of 41 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kopicki's Heritage Funeral Home in Berwyn, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ignacio in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kopicki's Heritage Funeral Home website.
Published by Kopicki's Heritage Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.