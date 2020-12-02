Menu
Ila Chambers
1939 - 2020
BORN
September 23, 1939
DIED
November 17, 2020
Ila Chambers's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary in Dothan, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary website.

Published by Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue, Dothan, Alabama 36303
Nov
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Gates of Heaven Cemetery
2106 Starling Road, Dothan, Alabama 36303
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
