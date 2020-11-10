Menu
Ila Donough
1926 - 2020
BORN
September 22, 1926
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Ila Donough's passing at the age of 94 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd in Mansfield, OH .

Published by Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd on Nov. 10, 2020.
