Ildefonso Ramos
1944 - 2020
BORN
June 17, 1944
DIED
November 28, 2020
Ildefonso Ramos's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel in Lubbock, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel website.

Published by Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
The City of Lubbock Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. It hurts that we cannot be there with the family. Sending healing and comforting hugs to everyone. We love you all so very much.
Jenney Solache
Family
December 1, 2020