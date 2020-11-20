Ildifonso Barajas's passing at the age of 80 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock in Lubbock, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ildifonso in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock website.