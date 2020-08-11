Ileen Olsen, 63, passed away peacefully on August 06, 2020. Ileen was born on May 15, 1957 in Ogden, Utah and was the daughter of Russell Ivan Olsen and Vivian Lee Gardner Olsen.



Ileen graduated from Ogden High School and worked for many years as a Cosmetologist, later completing school for her Administrative degree. She then moved to Sugarhouse, Utah and worked at the U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground, in Tooele, Utah. She accepted a job in Lakewood, Colorado with the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) where she retired after a combined total of 32 years and 6 months as a Federal employee. Ileen traveled for work and was selected to receive specialized training for her position and later earned her Bachelor's degree from the University of Phoenix.



Ileen loved her family and friends and held a special place in her heart for her niece and nephews and was blessed to have two great-nieces and two great-nephews she slathered with kisses and tickles. Ileen had lifelong friendships she cherished and gained more friends wherever she went. A woman of faith she took out her temple endowments on May 18, 1991, at the Jordan River Temple in Utah. Ileen served others in various callings as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.



Ileen was a talented seamstress and made many beautiful dresses and clothes as well as other various items for family and friends. With a smile on her face she was often seen sitting at the sewing machine or on the floor cutting out another pattern. Later in life, Ileen took up quilting and made many beautiful quilts for her family, friends and many for charity. She loved to travel, read and surrounded herself with pastel colors, florals and crystal figurines/décor. She loved country music, musicals and cross-stitching.



Ileen was always excited to hear about a family or friends adventures, to listen to their many stories and she loved to laugh. A beloved daughter, sister, Aunt and friend, she will be greatly missed.



Ileen is survived by her brothers; Randy Lee Olsen, Keith Russell Olsen (Jan) and sister Christine Olsen Casebier, niece Shayla Lee Sims (Dusty), nephews Cyrus Even Singleton and Karter Russell Olsen, two great-nieces: Kennadi Christine Gilbert and Amanda Jadine Cazier; two great nephews: Kyler Kristopher Elmer and Jessen Richard Gilbert: one step-nephew Scott Jared Gardner and step-niece Marli Jaylyn Gardner.



Ileen is preceded in death by her parents.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to all family, friends and medical professionals who have assisted in any way with the love and care shown to Ileen over the past few years.



Immediate family and dearest friends will meet for a private viewing on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Graveside Services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park located at 836-36th Street, Ogden, Utah. To comply with Covid-19 regulations please wear a mask for attendance.





