Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ima McClurg
1948 - 2020
BORN
July 13, 1948
DIED
November 13, 2020
Ima McClurg's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Potter Funeral Home, Inc. - West Liberty in West Liberty, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ima in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Potter Funeral Home, Inc. - West Liberty website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Potter Funeral Home, Inc. - West Liberty on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Potter Funeral Home,Inc.
329 Glenn Avenue, West Liberty, Kentucky 41472
Funeral services provided by:
Potter Funeral Home, Inc. - West Liberty
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.