Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ima Nichols
1929 - 2020
BORN
December 11, 1929
DIED
December 1, 2020
Ima Nichols's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lauber Moore Funeral Home - Beaver Crossing - Beaver Crossing in Beaver Crossing, NE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ima in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lauber Moore Funeral Home - Beaver Crossing - Beaver Crossing website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lauber Moore Funeral Home - Beaver Crossing - Beaver Crossing on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Andrew Cemetery
County Road E and 600, Friend, Nebraska 68359
Funeral services provided by:
Lauber Moore Funeral Home - Beaver Crossing - Beaver Crossing
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.