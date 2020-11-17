Imogene H Leonardi



November 16, 1927-November 15, 2020



Imogene passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on November 15th,



2020. Imogene was born in Bayard, Nebraska to Clarence and Ollie Cadwell. She was adopted



and raised by Bert and Margaret Hill. She lived on a farm in Nebraska and moved to Ogden,



Utah in 1940. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1945. She went on to graduate from



Holy Cross Hospital school of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She worked at St. Benedict's



Hospital where she met Louis "Dewey" Leonardi, they were introduced by his sister Sally.



They were married on April 30th, 1955 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. They raised their



children Dan, Joni and Rex in Slaterville, Utah.



After working at St Benedict's Hospital, she went on to work in occupational health care nursing



at Marquart, Sperry and the IRS.



Imogene enjoyed volunteering at St. Mary's Catholic Church, needle point, social groups, and



her many vacations. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and



great-grandchildren.



Imogene had greatly missed her husband Dewey; the family is comforted that they are reunited



after 22 years.



She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, her brother Jessie, sister Randi and



son-in-law Steve Shupe.



She is survived by Dan (Vicki) Leonardi, Joni Shupe, Rex (Angie) Leonardi, her 9 grandchildren,



9 great-grandchildren, her brother Gary, sister-in-law Sally May, and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank AFI Hospice for helping care for Imogene with a special thanks to



Rhonda for showing such loving care.



A private ceremony will be held for the family on Saturday, November 21.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.