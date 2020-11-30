Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ina Elgin
1923 - 2020
BORN
February 25, 1923
DIED
October 30, 2020
Ina Elgin's passing at the age of 97 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ina in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord & Stephens Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lord and Stephens - Danielsville
963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, Georgia 30633
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes Madison Chapel
November 30, 2020