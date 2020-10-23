Our beautiful, elegant, unique, and special mother, grandmother and friend Indra Louise Dow departed from us Thursday, October 22, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was born on December 6, 1928 in Ogden, Utah to James Buchanan Marberger and Chrystabelle Averett. She attended Ogden City Schools and later graduated.



She married Floyd Eldon Dow on December 16, 1949 in Ogden. The marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple. She was always a 100% faithful member of the church, serving in many callings. She also served three years as a service missionary at the LDS Conference Center.



Mom worked for many years as the head payroll clerk at WSU and later volunteered at McKay Dee Hospital for over 20 years. Twelve years ago, at the age of 78, she was the contractor on a beautiful home that she built, decorated and maintained on her own. Mom was a very determined, hard working, faithful and strong woman.



She enjoyed playing golf with her family, shopping, baking bread, get-togethers with the grandchildren and every family activity. She is loved by the grand legacy she has left behind.



She married Raymond Johnson-Jones, but later divorced. They remained good friends and she cared for him through his battle and death from cancer.



Indra Louise is survived by her three children, Kriss (Jill) Dow, Peggy (Jay) Whitesides, Terry (Bruce) Cook; one stepson, Mark Johnson-Jones; 19 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Doug (Liz) Marberger. She was preceded in death by her wonderful husband, Floyd, one brother and five sisters.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Ogden Utah Weber Stake Center, 5855 Skyline Drive. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.



We ask that every one follow the safety guidelines for Covid 19. Please wear masks and social distance.



We thank every person who has been kind, loving and helpful to our mother during her mortal journey on earth.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.