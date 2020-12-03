Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Inesia Rodrigues
1980 - 2020
BORN
April 20, 1980
DIED
November 24, 2020
Inesia Rodrigues's passing at the age of 40 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc. in Fall River, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Inesia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc. on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Oliveira Funeral Homes
215 Columbia St., Fall River, Massachusetts 02721
Funeral services provided by:
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Oliveira Funeral Homes
December 3, 2020