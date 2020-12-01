Menu
Inez Beron
1924 - 2020
BORN
April 8, 1924
DIED
November 22, 2020
Inez Beron's passing at the age of 96 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Community Complex in Lakeville, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Palmer Community Complex website.

Published by Palmer Community Complex on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Palmer Community Complex
601 N Michigan St, Lakeville, IN 46536
Dec
2
Service
1:00p.m.
Palmer Community Complex
601 N Michigan St, Lakeville, IN 46536
Palmer Community Complex
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries



Dear Sharon, Terri, Fred, Marsha
,Anita and of course Bruce and Families
Bob and I are sorry to hear about your mom. She's with Earl(who has been patiently waiting) I will always remember your mom's laugh. She really had a good one. I also know how much she liked a get together. She is in our prayers. So are all of you.
Because of covid and some medical things going on with us, we won't be able to attend the funeral.
Take care and God bless the Berons.
Bob and Mary Hively
mary hively
November 30, 2020
a loved one
November 30, 2020