Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Inez Griffin
1934 - 2020
BORN
May 24, 1934
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
greenwood cemetery
Inez Griffin's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brunswick Funeral Home Inc in Brunswick, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Inez in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brunswick Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Brunswick Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany Street, Brunswicik, Georgia 31520
Funeral services provided by:
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.