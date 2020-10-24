Inez Marie East Penrod passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020. She was born on July 21, 1922 to Gilbert and Mabel East in Warren, Utah. She married Dale E. Penrod on March 7, 1942, in Malad, Idaho. Together with her husband they ran a farm and raised their children.



She enjoyed helping others, and had held numerous positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was also recognized and honored for being the ward librarian for more than 40 years.



Inez enjoyed gardening, furniture refinishing and being a leader in 4-H this is just a few of her many talents and things that she enjoyed. She was part of the Plain City Seniors that would meet every Wednesday for lunch at the building. She enjoyed spending time with her numerous family and friends and her dedicated visiting teachers Lois Knight and Velayne Davis.



A warm thank you to the wonderful staff at Crestwood Care Center for taking care of our beloved Inez.



Inez is survived by her children, Sherri Larkin, Ogden; and Blair Penrod, West Warren; six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Dale Penrod and two sisters.



Family graveside services were held at the West Warren Cemetery on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.