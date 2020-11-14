Inga Barks's passing at the age of 53 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bakersfield Funeral Home in Bakersfield, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Inga in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bakersfield Funeral Home website.
Published by Bakersfield Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
