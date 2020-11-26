Ioda Fuller's passing at the age of 50 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville in Fayetteville, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ioda in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville website.
Published by Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville on Nov. 26, 2020.
