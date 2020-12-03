Menu
Ione Hodge
1945 - 2020
BORN
March 14, 1945
DIED
November 23, 2020
Ione Hodge's passing at the age of 75 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pleasant Manor Funeral Home, Inc. in Thornwood, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pleasant Manor Funeral Home, Inc. website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Pleasant Manor Funeral Home, Inc.
575 Columbus Avenue, Thornwood, New York 10594
Funeral services provided by:
Pleasant Manor Funeral Home, Inc.
