Iram Hernandez
1973 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1973
DIED
December 3, 2020
Iram Hernandez's passing at the age of 47 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Griffin Funeral Home Inc in Hobbs, NM .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Griffin Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Griffin Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Griffin Funeral Home
401 N. Dalmont, Hobbs, New Mexico 88240
Dec
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Griffin Funeral Home
401 N. Dalmont, Hobbs, New Mexico 88240
Griffin Funeral Home Inc
