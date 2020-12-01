Menu
Irene Anderson
1932 - 2020
BORN
October 6, 1932
DIED
November 19, 2020
Irene Anderson's passing at the age of 88 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Scott Funeral Home in Erie, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Laurel Hill Cemetery
4523 Love Road, Erie, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Scott Funeral Home
