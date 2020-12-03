Irene Ayers's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tabor Funeral and Cremation Services of Lafayette in Lafayette, CO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Irene in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tabor Funeral and Cremation Services of Lafayette website.
Published by Tabor Funeral and Cremation Services of Lafayette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
