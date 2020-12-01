Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Irene Boggs
1924 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1924
DIED
November 26, 2020
Irene Boggs's passing at the age of 96 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home in Akron, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Irene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff & Families of Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
December 1, 2020
Pat, Tom, Karen, Wendy,
I was so sorry to hear about your mom's death. Wayne always spoke so nicely about her, and he was so glad he got to see her when he visited. I know he was among the welcoming committee with your dad and brother when she got to Heaven.
Karen Hartschuh
November 29, 2020
So deeply sorry for your families loss!! She was the absolute sweetest!! She will be very missed. Hugs to u all!!!
Stacie Swain
Friend
November 29, 2020
Prayers and love to you and your family during this heartbreaking time.
Jackie Workman
Friend
November 29, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed seeing Irene when she would come into the doctors office. She was always so pleasant and kind
God bless you all
Meshelle from Hearthstone
November 29, 2020
My condolences to Karen and the Boggs family.
Christine Meneer
Friend
November 29, 2020