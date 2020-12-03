Irene DeBuysser's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zahoran Funeral Home in South Bend, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Irene in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zahoran Funeral Home website.
Published by Zahoran Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
