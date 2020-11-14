Menu
Irene Eller
1931 - 2020
BORN
July 16, 1931
DIED
November 9, 2020
Irene Eller's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Townson-Smith Funeral Home in Robbinsville, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Townson-Smith Funeral Home website.

Published by Townson-Smith Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Lower Sawyers Creek Cemetery
Lower Sawyers Creek Road, Robbinsville, North Carolina 28771
Funeral services provided by:
Townson-Smith Funeral Home
