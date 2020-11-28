Menu
Irene Elliott
1947 - 2020
BORN
March 30, 1947
DIED
November 25, 2020
Irene Elliott's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, TX .

Published by Shafer Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Shafer Funeral Home
600 N. John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, Texas 75904
Nov
29
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
Shafer Funeral Home
600 N. John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, Texas 75904
Shafer Funeral Home
