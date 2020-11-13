Menu
Irene Enoch
1940 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1940
DIED
November 7, 2020
Irene Enoch's passing at the age of 80 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sharpe Funeral Home Inc in Burlington, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sharpe Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Sharpe Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
New Covenant United Holy Church
Nov
13
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
New Covenant United Holy Church
Nov
13
Interment
North Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Sharpe Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Beverly my sister cousin friend, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. You all have my deepest sympathy on the loss of your mother, grandmother and auntie. Continue to look towards the hills for which your help comes from. Remember I'm always a phone call away.
#IamMySisterKeeper
Polly Goins Leath
Friend
November 12, 2020
I worked with Irene at G&K Services. She was a very special lady and I dearly loved her and Joel. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Patricia Morgan
November 10, 2020